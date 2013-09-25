HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong shares may see a third straight daily loss on Wednesday, with turnover expected to be subdued by uncertainty over U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, with a U.S. government shutdown looking likelier.

A trio of Tea Party-backed Republican U.S. senators threatening to stall a bill to fund the U.S. government ran into a wall of resistance Monday from top Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, but the trio may yet manage to sabotage the funding bill.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.8 percent at 23,179 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 1.1 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.5 percent at 0045 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Want Want China Holdings Ltd , the country's top food and beverage maker and distributor by market value, has obtained approval from the Taiwan stock exchange to delist its Taiwan depositary receipts with effect from Oct. 15, it said on Tuesday.

* China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited said its fruit juice concentrates suppliers, indirectly owned and controlled by its controlling shareholder Zhu Xinli, have not used rotten fruits to manufacture its products. Huiyuan said the local food and drug administration authority has already been onsite to inspect the facility of one of its supplier Beijing Huiyuan Group Pingyi Co Ltd and found no evidence to support the allegations.

* Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd said Agricultural Bank of China Ltd has demanded its unit Wison Engineering Ltd to repay 186 million yuan in loans, representing 10 percent of the group's total bank borrowings. The company said the borrower has not breached borrowing terms and it had been in discussions with AgBank.

* Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said it is conducting an international offering of senior notes for a tenor of up to 7.5 years to fund property projects and for general corporate purposes.

* CITIC Securities Co Ltd said it has completed the purchase of a 10 percent shareholding interest in China AMC for 1.6 billion yuan, raising its stake to 59 percent from 49 percent.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)