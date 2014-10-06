* HSI +0.5 pct, H-shares +0.3 pct, China shut for holiday

* Reduced protests allow offices, businesses to reopen

* Macau casinos lead gains as investors bet on technical rebound

* BYD rises on reports about new model launch

* Chinese property extends gains from relaxed home-loan rules (Updates to midday)

By Grace Li

HONG KONG, Oct 6 Hong Kong shares started the week stronger, as a scaling down in pro-democracy protests let some disrupted sectors resume work while upbeat U.S. jobs data boosted sentiment.

Civil servants, allowed to pass through protesters' barricades unimpeded, were able to arrive for work at the main government offices. Some banks that had closed branches during the mass protests of the past week also reopened their doors for business.

Stocks on Wall Street posted solid gains on Friday, following a stronger-than-expected September jobs report that bolstered the outlook for the U.S. economy.

At midday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.5 percent to 23,184.24 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was 0.3 percent ahead.

Mainland Chinese bourses, closed for holidays, will resume trading on Wednesday.

"The Hong Kong market is having a rebound again because the Occupy Central activities seem to have some signs of easing," said Ben Kwong, director at KGI Asia.

However, Kwong said "we don't expect the rebound will be very strong" as investors are still concerned about what comes next following the Chinese territory's worst civil unrest in decades.

Macau casinos mounted a comeback on Monday. Sands China soared 6.5 percent from Friday's more than 14-month low, while Galaxy Entertainment Group jumped 5.0 percent from its lowest since August 2013.

For casinos, the fundamentals "are not that attractive but the point is that they were already heavily oversold, so we just pick on a bet of technical rebound," Kwong said.

Carmaker BYD Co advanced 2.6 percent after mainland media reported over the weekend that its S7 model will be launched by the end of October.

Chinese property developers rose for a second day following China's move to cut mortgage rates and downpayment levels for some home buyers. It was the first such move since the 2008 global financial crisis.

China Resources Land and China Vanke both added 3.2 percent.

Local retailers also recouped some of last week's losses. Cosmetics chain Sa Sa International gained 3.3 percent and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery 2.6 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)