HONG KONG Oct 7 Hong Kong shares rose more than
1 percent on Wednesday, lifted by financials and continued gains
in the energy sector.
The Hang Seng rose 1.1 percent to 22,071.80 points by
the midday break, their highest level in three weeks, while the
Chinese Enterprise Index that tracks Chinese companies
listed in Hong Kong climbed 2.6 percent to 10,189.50.
Financials took the lead in Hong Kong on growing
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may wait till next
year to start raising interest rates after weak job numbers on
Friday.
Bank of China rose 2.9 percent, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd 2.4 percent, and BOC Hong
Kong Holdings Ltd 2.1 percent.
Energy companies also jumped after a surge in oil prices
overnight, with CNOOC rising 9.1 percent, PetroChina
up 7.1 percent, and Kunlun climbing 5.4
percent.
"This is a very concentrated recovery, and not an
across-the-board recovery," said Alex Wong, director of Ample
Finance Group. "We are seeing a recovery in the weakest sectors
of the last few months, such as banks and resources."
On Wednesday morning, investors also locked in gains after
the recent strength of some strong performers, brokers said.
Tencent was down 0.3 percent and CK Hutchison
Holdings was down 0.5 percent, while property
companies Hang Lung Properties and Henderson Land
Development saw decreases.
With corporate earnings due soon in the U.S., and a series
of IPOs in the pipeline in Hong Kong, including IMAX China and
Regina Miracle, which will be listed on Thursday, analysts
expect some market volatility in the near-term.
China's markets were closed for the National Day holiday,
and will resume trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jessica Macy Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)