HONG KONG Aug 8 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Monday, weighed down by property counters, after Standard & Poor's cut the long-term credit rating of the United States, but losses are expected to be capped ahead of European markets opening later in the Asian trading day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2.56 percent at 20,409.01, while the China Enterprises Index was set to open down 2.4 percent at 11,160.1. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)