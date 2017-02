HONG KONG Aug 9 Hong Kong shares were set open near the May 2010 low on Tuesday, breaking below multiple support levels and dragged down by financial counters after Wall Street on Monday suffered its worst day since December 2008.

The Hang Seng Index was set to slump 6.25 percent to 19,209.7 at Tuesday's open. The China Enterprises Index was set to open down 7.18 percent at 10,315.35. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)