HONG KONG Aug 10 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday following a promise by the United States Federal Reserve to maintain near-zero interest rates for two more years, with any move higher likely to be exacerbated by short-covering.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 3.4 percent at 19,993.78, while the China Enterprises Index was projected to start up 3.85 percent at 10,827.53 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)