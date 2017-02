HONG KONG Aug 11 Hong Kong shares were set to resume their slide on Thursday, led by financials, which fell across global markets after rumours on the health of French banks re-ignited fears about the euro zone.

The benchmark hang Seng Index was set to open down 2.35 percent at 19,319.43. The China Enteprises Index was set indicated to open 2.47 percent lower. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)