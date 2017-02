HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday, lifted by Li & Fung Ltd , but jitters remain, with the Hang Seng Index poised to record its third-straight weekly loss.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.84 percent at 19,955.82. The China Enterprises Index was poised to start up 1.72 percent at 10,683.74 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)