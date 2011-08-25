China stocks hit 8-week high, led by construction materials; Hong Kong also up
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors
Feb 8 Hong Kong stocks erased early losses and closed at 3-1/2-month highs on Wednesday, boosted by shares of China property developers and brokers.
SHANGHAI, Feb 8 Shanghai stocks rose to a near one-month high on Wednesday, as a strong rally in financial shares erased initial worries stemming from data showing the nation's foreign exchange reserves fell below a psychological level.