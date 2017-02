HONG KONG Aug 16 Hong Kong shares were set to extend gains on Tuesday, with oil producers rising after crude oil prices gained sharply overnight and beleagured Chinese banks receive a lift from bargain-hunting.

The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.42 percent at 20,344.75. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to open up 0.31 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)