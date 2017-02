(Fixes spelling of Sun Hung Kai in headline)

HONG KONG Aug 17 Hong Kong shares were set to edge higher at Wednesday's open, lifted by some of the most battered stocks this week, including Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and benchmark heavyweight HSBC Holdings Plc .

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 20,318.4 points, while the China Enterprise Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 10,974.3 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)