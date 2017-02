HONG KONG Aug 29 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, led by cyclical names after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said on Friday the central bank would consider what more it could do to fight high unemployment.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.5 percent at 19,883.1 points, while the China Enterprise Index was indicated to open up 2.01 percent at 10,506.5 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)