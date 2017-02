HONG KONG Aug 30 Hong Kong shares were set to rise at Tuesday's open, boosted by gains in China Construction Bank Corp after news Bank of America Corp will sell about half of its stake in CCB as part of its plan to shed assets and boost capital.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.7 percent at 20,203.55 points, while the China Enterprises Index was indicated to start up 2.09 percent at 10,731.21 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)