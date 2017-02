HONG KONG, Sept 1 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Thursday, starting September on a firm footing, following gains in Europe and the United States and a key Chinese factory survey for August coming broadly in line with forecasts.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.24 percent at 20,790.22. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to start up 1.5 percent at 11,107.69. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)