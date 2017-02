HONG KONG, Sept 2 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly weaker on Friday morning, stalling a four-day rally, with the benchmark running into stiff resistance around the 21,000 mark and investors cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index , poised for its biggest weekly gain since November 2010, was down 0.13 percent at 20,557.92. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open down 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)