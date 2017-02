HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong stocks are set to open lower on Monday, after dismal U.S. employment data on Friday renewed fears that the largest economy in the world is at risk of slipping into recession.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.89 percent at 19,830.50, while the China Enterprises Index was indicated to open down 1.68 percent at 10,485.31. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)