HONG KONG, Sept 6 Hong Kong shares were set to decline for a third session on Tuesday as a deepening euro zone crisis weighs on risk appetite, particularly for financial stocks with exposure to the region, such as HSBC Holdings Plc .

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.21 percent at 19,378.78. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.99 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)