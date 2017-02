(Repeats to new story number)

HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong shares were set for a slightly higher open on Friday as bargain-hunting in oil plays supported the benchmark, although turnover in the pre-market was low with traders awaiting Chinese inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.43 percent at 19,997.89. The China Enterprises index was also indicated to open up 0.43 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)