HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares were set to open down more than 3 percent on Monday, extending last week's losses as the festering debt crisis in Europe offers little incentive for investors to allocate funds back into a market struggling to recover from last month's rout.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down more than 600 points at 19,264.68. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated open down 3.49 percent as large-cap banks and energy issues lead the retreat. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)