HONG KONG, Sept 16 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday as Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd extended a rebound from the lowest levels in more than two years touched earlier in the week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.9 percent at 19,545.5. The China Enterprises Index was set to start up 2.06 percent at 10,258.38. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)