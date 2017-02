HONG KONG, Sept 20 Hong Kong shares were set to edge higher at Tuesday's open, boosted by China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd and Esprit Holdings Ltd , which has lost more than 46 percent of its market capitalisation in the previous three sessions.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.48 percent at 19,008.61. The China Enterprises Index was set to start up 0.6 percent at 9,926.07 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)