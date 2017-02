HONG KONG, Sept 22 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with several Chinese large caps leading losses, dragging the Hang Seng Index to its lowest since July 2009.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2.8 percent at 18,296.8, breaking below its previous trough at 18,627. The China Enterprises Index was set to start down 3.37 percent at 9,491.77, the lowest since May 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)