HONG KONG, Sept 23 Hong Kong shares were set to weaken further on Friday, on track for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, with mainland coal and oil stocks the leading percentage losers among Hang Seng components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.82 percent at 17,585.79. The China Enterprises Index was poised to start down 1.89 percent at 9,028.39. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)