HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong shares were set to weaken further on Monday, extending a three-session losing streak, with China Yurun Food Group Ltd down almost 10 percent after warning it expected profit to fall in the third quarter.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.19 percent at 17,634.42. The China Enterprises Index was poised to start down 0.67 percent at 8,972.78. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)