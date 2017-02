HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares were set to open stronger on Tuesday, on gains among financial and oil counters and with Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd leading percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components after losing almost 14 percent on Monday.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 2.36 percent at 17,818.97. The China Enterprises Index was poised to start up 3.13 percent at 9,009.21. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)