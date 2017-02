HONG KONG, Sept 28 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower at Wednesday's open, weighed down by property stocks, but losses could be capped by month-end window-dressing and ahead of the expiry of Hang Seng Index futures.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to start down 0.93 percent at 17,962.49. The China Enterprises Index was set to begin down 1.42 percent at 9,161.79. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)