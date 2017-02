HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong shares were set to fall at Friday's open, dragged by mainland companies, particularly financial and property names, with the Hang Seng Index poised for its worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to start down 0.36 percent at 17,946.24. The China Enterprises Index was set to begin down 0.96 percent at 9,188,21. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)