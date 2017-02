HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong shares were set to fall at Monday's open, dragged by financials and oil producers as investors cut risk ahead several economic data releases from the United States and as Euro zone leaders struggle to resolve the bloc's debt debacle.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to start down 2.35 percent at 17,179.20 points. The China Enterprises Index was set to begin down 2.94 percent at 8,655.14 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)