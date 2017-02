HONG KONG Oct 4 Hong Kong shares were set to edge down at Tuesday's open, with HSBC Holdings Plc and AIA Group Ltd leading losses on the Hang Seng Index.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to start down 0.54 percent at 16,731.58 points. The China Enterprises Index was set to begin down 0.67 percent at 8,351.75 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)