HONG KONG Oct 21 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday, lifted by gains in footwear manufacturer Belle International Holdings Ltd , but the upside is expected to be capped as investors look to a euro zone meeting this weekend for a resolution to the debt problems there.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.28 percent at 18,034.20. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was poised to begin up 0.19 percent at 9,214.41. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)