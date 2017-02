HONG KONG Oct 6 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, led by China Overseas Land & Investment and SJM Holdings , with a short squeeze lifting the Hang Seng Index off oversold conditions on the charts.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to start up 4.46 percent at 16,975.00 points. The China Enterprise Index was set to begin up 5.44 percent at 8,543.11 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)