HONG KONG Oct 7 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday, boosted by strong gains in insurer AIA Group as investors close out a volatile week that saw the Hang Seng Index rebound off a 2-1/2-year low.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to start up 2.2 percent at 17,540.7 points. The China Enterprise Index was set to begin up 2.0 percent at 8,745.8 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)