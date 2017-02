HONG KONG Oct 11 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open 4.13 percent higher with banks leading the charge a day after China moved to support the shares of its biggest banks and the broader Shanghai stock market.

The Hang Seng Index was to set to jump 730.81 points to 18,441.87, the highest level in more than a fortnight. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open up 5.52 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)