SHANGHAI Oct 13 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Thursday, extending a five-day winning streak, with China Coal Energy Co Ltd leading percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.5 percent at 18,601.7 points. The China Enterprise Index was poised to begin up 1.6 percent at 9,609.4 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)