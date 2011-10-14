HONG KONG Oct 14 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly lower on Friday, but poised to end the week higher as investors awaited monthly inflation data from China that will set the tone for the markets in the near-term.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.63 percent at 18,639.43 on profit-taking after six straight gaining sessions. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 1.27 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)