HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, extending last week's rally on strength in mainland energy counters underpinned by hopes over steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.66 percent at 18,808.66. The China Enterprises Index was poised to begin up 1.97 percent at 9,773.49. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)