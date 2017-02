HONG KONG Oct 18 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Tuesday, with New World Development Co Ltd slumping 11 percent as top beta plays led losses among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 2.45 percent at 18,411.4. The China Enterprises Index was poised to begin down 3.31 percent at 9,527.09. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)