HONG KONG Oct 25 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, boosted by mainland energy and financial stocks, but any gains on the Hang Seng Index could be capped by its Oct. 17 peak, with turnover likely low as investors await earnings from Chinese companies this week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.51 percent at 18,867.51. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was poised to begin up 0.65 percent at 9,781.28. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)