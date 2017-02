HONG KONG Oct 26 Hong Kong shares were set for a lower start on Wednesday, weighed down by mainland financials ahead of some third-quarter earnings and a euro zone leaders summit on the region's lingering debt issues later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 1.27 percent at 18,727.96. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was poised to begin down 1.57 percent at 9,705.86. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)