HONG KONG Oct 27 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Thursday, with strength in resources stocks negating weakness in property as investors await a firm resolution from a euro zone summit on the region's debt problems.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.01 percent at 19,067.59. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was poised to begin up 0.46 percent at 10,096.44. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)