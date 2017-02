HONG KONG Nov 7 Hong Kong shares were to set open slightly higher on Monday morning as gains in local developers helped to offset a weaker start for the materials sector.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.26 percent at 19,894.22. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open up 0.44 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)