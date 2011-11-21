HONG KONG Nov 21 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Monday, with Chinese energy counters among the top drags and breaking below a technical support level, starting a week of likely choppy trading driven by headlines out of Europe and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.5 percent at 18,213.72. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.69 percent at 9,789.24. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)