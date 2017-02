HONG KONG Nov 25 Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker open on Friday and poised for a fourth-straight weekly loss as weakness in Chinese cyclicals dragged the Hang Seng Index below chart support and further into oversold territory.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.54 percent at 17,658.78. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down down 1.83 percent at 9,391.18. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)