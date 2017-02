HONG KONG Nov 29 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, lifted by beaten down property and financial names, but gains are expected to be capped by caution ahead of details about Europe's plans to leverage a bailout fund for indebted countries in the region.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.04 percent at 18,225.1. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.52 percent at 9,660.2. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)