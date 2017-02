HONG KONG Nov 30 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Wednesday, dragged down by consumer and exporter names that led gains in the last two sessions and lifted the benchmark index off oversold levels on the charts.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.35 percent at 18,192.29. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.29 percent at 9,685.76 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)