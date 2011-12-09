(Repeats with no changes)

HONG KONG Dec 9 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Friday, dragged by materials issues and other top beta plays after the European Central Bank doused expectations of more dramatic action to arrest the region's debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2.02 percent at 18,721.16 points. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 2.67 percent at 10,117,76 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)