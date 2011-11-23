HONG KONG Nov 23 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, with weakness in materials and industrial companies and lower-than-expected U.S. growth data compounding risk aversion over Europe's debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.63 percent at 17,954.58. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.89 percent at 9,561.34. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)