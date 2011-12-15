HONG KONG Dec 15 Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Thursday, poised to extend a five-day losing streak, tracking global market weakness with losses in Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd dragging the Hang Seng Index below a chart support.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.26 percent at 18,122.73. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.6 percent at 9,729.68. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)