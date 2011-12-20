(Corrects first para to say Li & Fung's sister company plans to buy stake in Hang Ten)

HONG KONG Dec 20 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Tuesday in turnover that is likely to remain weak, dragged by losses in Li & Fung Ltd after its sister company said on Monday it plans to acquire a stake in Hang Ten Group Holdings Ltd held by YGM Trading Ltd .

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.14 percent at 18,044.75. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.04 percent at 9,731.38. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)