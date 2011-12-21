HONG KONG Dec 21 Hong Kong shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, boosted by strength in cyclical stocks such as materials and energy issues, tracking improved global market sentiment after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 2.12 percent at 18,462.64. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 2.31 percent at 9,965.26. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)